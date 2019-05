From the section

Nat Knight-Percival made 118 league appearances in three seasons with Bradford

Bradford City have released 11 players following their relegation to League Two.

Senior players Paul Caddis, Adam Chicksen, Billy Clarke, Alex Jones, Nat Knight-Percival, Ryan McGowan, Ben Wilson and Calum Woods have all been let go.

Tom Clare and Cameron Hawkes, both 19, and Callum Gunner, 20, are also going.

New deals have been offered to Jermaine Anderson, Luca Colville and Danny Devine.