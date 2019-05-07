Tanzania's Mbwana Samatta wins Belgium's Ebony Shoe award

Tanzania captain Mbwana Ally Samatta has won the Ebony Shoe award in Belgium for his outstanding season with Genk.

The 26-year-old is the joint top-scorer in the Belgian top-flight so far this season with 23 goals.

Previous winners of the award, for Belgium's best African player or player of African descent, include Manchester City's Vincent Kompany.

The first winner was Nigeria's Daniel Amokachi in 1992 and he won again two years later

Morocco's Mbark Boussouffa is the only player to have won the award three times.

Other names on the list include Belgium internationals Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi and more recently Youri Tielemens as well Egypt's Mido.

Samatta, who signed for Genk from TP Mazembe, in January 2016, was the leading scorer with 20 goals in the regular season in Belgium

He has since added three more goals in the championship play-offs and is level with Tunisia and Zulte Waregem's Hamdi Harbaoui.

Genk are in pole position to win the Belgian title with a six-point lead ahead of Club Brugge in the six-team play-offs with three games left this season.

He also scored three for the Belgian side in their Europa League campaign, including two against Besiktas in a 4-2 win in Turkey.

As well as his feats in Belgium he has also captained his country to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in 39 years.