Partick's McDonald on the brink of return to Australian football

McDonald celebrates scoring his final goal for Partick Thistle after almost two decades playing football in the UK

Scott McDonald is set to sign for Australian A-League's new side Western United after leaving Partick Thistle.

The striker, 35, has scored seven goals in 13 appearances for the Firhill club this season, helping them avoid relegation from the Championship.

McDonald netted for Gary Caldwell's side in Saturday's 3-0 win over Queen of the South, securing their safety.

The 35-year-old Australia international also played for Motherwell and Celtic while in Scotland.

Western United - based in Western Melbourne - make their debut in the country's top league in October and have already signed Greek international Panagiotis Kone and Turkish national player Ersan Gulum.