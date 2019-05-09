Welsh Premier Europa League play-offs

JD Welsh Premier League Europa League play-off semi-finals

Friday, 10 May

Newtown v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Chris Hughes' Newtown finished the regular season in fifth spot, two points ahead of sixth placed Bala. Both sides have previously qualified for the Europa League via the play-offs. Bala will be hoping to secure European football for a fifth successive season via this season's play-offs, with Newtown eyeing a first Europa League spot since the 2015-16 season. Bala won 3-2 when the sides met at Latham Park in April.

Saturday, 11 May

Caernarfon Town v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon finished fourth in their first season back in the Welsh Premier following promotion and the Canaries know as top seeds they will be at home in the final if they overcome Cardiff Met. The Students have reached the play-offs for a third consecutive season but they have lost in each of the previous two finals. Goals from Noah Edwards and Gareth Edwards secured a 2-0 win in the only previous meeting between the sides at The Oval in November.