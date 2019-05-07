England manager Phil Neville set to name squad for Women's World Cup

Fran Kirby has been touted as a potential star of France 2019 if she is able to recover from injury in time

Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on all England and Scotland matches and you can listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, online and on the Red Button

England manager Phil Neville is set to name his squad for this summer's Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea playmaker Fran Kirby will be hoping to make the final 23 for the tournament in France, despite missing recent friendlies against Canada and Spain because of a knee injury.

Defender Millie Bright, who missed England's SheBelieves Cup win in March through injury, is also in contention.

The Women's World Cup runs from 7 June to 7 July.

Every game will be available to watch on BBC television and the BBC Sport website and app.

England begin their campaign against tournament debutants Scotland on 9 June. Group D also contains 2011 champions Japan and Argentina.

Arsenal winger Beth Mead failed to make the squad for the 2015 World Cup in Canada but is almost certain to be included this time after scoring five goals in 12 England appearances.

Meanwhile, Jade Moore has pushed herself into contention with a string of impressive displays, despite a lack of full fitness having hindered her appearances under Neville.

The Reading midfielder starred in England's 2-1 win over Spain last month, assisting both goals.