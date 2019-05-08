'When we scored all the Celtic players chased me' - Motherwell teen James Scott

Media playback is not supported on this device Motherwell forward Gboly Ariyibi scores controversial goal against Celtic

"I thought 'I don't know what to do here' because I was shocked. I keep telling myself 'it's just one of these things' but I just try and shut it out."

James Scott still struggles with the memory of what should have been a golden moment of his young career.

A first start in the Motherwell first team, this dream occasion soon turned to a nightmare as the 18-year-old found himself on the wrong end of 60,000 Celtic fans' frustrations.

Obliviously playing on after the visitors attempted to return the ball to Celtic after the hosts had put it out so Ryan Christie could receive treatment, Scott latched on to it with vigour and drove for goal to shoot, before Gboly Ariyibi turned in the rebound.

His part in the goal - that brought the game back to 2-1 to Celtic - sparked a furious reaction from the home players and speaking about it for the first time, Scott admits he has difficulty recollecting the moments of that afternoon back on 24 February.

"If I could go back and change it then obviously I would," he told BBC Scotland.

"It was my first start, it was Parkhead. You couldn't get a better start than that. All the excitement is running through your head and then it happened.

"I didn't really know but it's just a minor fault in my career. You can't do anything about it. It's in the past and I hate talking about it.

"When we scored I looked back and they've all started chasing me. It's all died down now, although whenever anyone mentions it I just say 'can you whisper?'."

It was a bizarre moment that prompted then Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers - in what turned out to be his last game in charge at Parkhead - to say that Motherwell ought to have allowed the hosts to score from the re-start, something seen recently during the Championship tie between Leeds and Aston Villa.

While Scott attempted to shake off the mistake in the 4-1 defeat, blocking it out proved hard to do.

"All I'm going to say is I had to put my phone down for a few days," he said. "It was non-stop pinging, I couldn't even look at it. It was ridiculous."

Scott has since bounced back from that episode and has enjoyed a series of games for the Fir Park side as manager Stephen Robinson studies the young talent he will have at his disposal next season.

His first goal arrived in last month's 4-3 victory over Dundee, and the former Celtic academy kid is keen to build on his recent displays.

"I want to get Motherwell in seventh," he said. "I hope we have a brilliant end to the season, I just want to help the team out. I'm so grateful to him for the opportunities he has given me so far."