Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen captain signs pre-contract with Derby County

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has signed a pre-contract deal with English Championship side Derby County.

The 27-year-old central midfielder, who can also play left-back, will move to Pride Park on a three-year deal in the summer as a free agent.

Shinnie has made 185 appearances for Aberdeen since signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, where he won the Scottish Cup.

"I feel now is the right time for me to go to England," said Shinnie.

"It was a tough decision. A really tough decision.

"The four years I have had at Pittodrie, I have some great memories but I just felt the age I am at and having a chance to go down to England and play at club who are trying to push to get into the Premier League, this is an opportunity I could not turn down."

The Dons have finished second in the Scottish Premiership behind champions Celtic in his three full seasons with the club, reaching three cup finals.

And the Scotland international was appointed captain at Pittodrie in 2017.

Derby manager Frank Lampard told the club's website: "He's someone we've watched very closely and we think he will fit into our squad with his ability, attitude and characteristics."