Jamie Ness: Plymouth Argyle release midfielder and offer deals to 12

Ex-Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness played 30 times for Plymouth this season

Relegated League One side Plymouth Argyle have released midfielder Jamie Ness and offered 12 players new deals.

Wingers Lionel Ainsworth and Paul Anderson, plus youngsters Alex Battle, Dan Rooney and Harry Hodges, have also been let go by managerless Argyle.

Ruben Lameiras, Graham Carey, Ryan Edwards, David Fox, Joel Grant, Gary Sawyer, Kyle Letheren and Yann Songo'o are among those offered fresh terms.

Defender Jordan Bentley has been forced to retire because of injury problems.

Plymouth's top scorer Freddie Ladapo, who scored 18 league goals this season, heads up the 11 players already under contract at Home Park for 2019-20.