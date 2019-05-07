Pete Wild: Oldham Athletic boss leaves for personal reasons

Media playback is not supported on this device The Oldham fan who masterminded an FA Cup giant killing

Oldham Athletic head coach Pete Wild has left the club for personal reasons.

Wild, 34, had two spells in caretaker charge of the League Two Latics this season, following the departure of managers Frankie Bunn and Paul Scholes.

In March he was appointed until the end of the campaign, guiding Oldham to a 14th-placed finish in the fourth tier.

"He's a great guy, I'm sad to see him go and would've liked him to stay with the club but I respect his decision," said owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

"Pete worked extremely hard for this club of which I am grateful for, but came to me today saying he wants to spend some time away from football."

The highlight of Wild's time in charge was a 2-1 win at Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup third round in January.