Port Vale: John Askey to stay as manager of League Two club on three-year deal

After winning promotion with Macclesfield in 2018, John Askey lasted just five months at Shrewsbury before becoming Vale boss on 4 February

John Askey is to remain as manager of Port Vale after signing a three-year contract with the club.

Askey, 54, first took charge on 4 February, initially only until the end of the season, when Vale were in serious danger of relegation from the English Football League.

But, after losing his first four games, he led Vale eight points clear of the drop to finish 20th in League Two.

Dave Kevan has also signed a deal to stay as assistant manager.

Chief executive Colin Garlick told the club website: "John has worked hard since he came in in February and deserves this opportunity to continue the good work that he's done in the short term.

"Hopefully he can take that on as we look forward to the new season in this new era at Port Vale."

Askey, who is the first full-time managerial appointment of new owners Carol and Kevin Shanahan following the completion of their takeover of the club from Norman Smurthwaite on 7 May, led Macclesfield to the National League title in 2018.

But he was unable to replicate that success when he succeeded Ipswich-bound Paul Hurst at Shrewsbury last summer.

Faced with the loss of several members of the Town squad that had reached the previous season's League One play-off final, he was sacked on 12 November after winning just four of his 17 league games in charge, with the club 18th in the table.