Hibernian Ladies: Coach Grant Scott makes call for full-time football

Every club in Scotland should consider making their women's team full-time, says Hibernian Ladies head coach Grant Scott.

Celtic are due to become the first Scottish club to go professional in the summer.

And Hibs head coach Scott says there needs to be a "plan in place" for his club and others to follow suit.

"I think that should be on the table at every boardroom," Grant told BBC Scotland.

Scott believes that the progress being shown in women's football in England - where the top-flight clubs are full-time - is testament to the benefits of clubs committing to their women's teams.

And Grant says in Scotland the women's sides need to be more than a "little tag-on" at male dominated clubs.

He said: "The game is growing, it's getting closer to pro level. Working with these athletes, they put so much into it. To come here and perform, it just has to be."

Hibs, who currently function as an amateur team run by the Hibs Community Trust, have been SWPL runners-up for the last four seasons, and have won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double three years running.

However, their place as the top side in Edinburgh is under threat from Hearts who have taken their women's team in-house and are set to make a six-figure investment in their academy structure from November.

Hibs face Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup final on Friday, and although Scott says it's difficult to predict whether winning the trophy again would be an incentive for Hibernian to give the ladies team more affiliation with the men's side, he believes that by not doing so, it could be a mistake in the long run.

"I think that may be a little short sighted," he said. "I think to underpin something when you're successful is far more prudent for the longer term. So I think, win, lose or draw, moves have to be afoot very soon.

"We've done very well for a number of years on an amateur status. We have been successful, and the by-product of that is that you can attract players to a team challenging for titles and trophies.

"But that doesn't last forever. There needs to be a next step and a plan in place. I can't give you timelines, but I hope one day to see that happen."