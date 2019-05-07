Brentford: Yoann Barbet and Josh McEachran among five players released

Josh McEachran made 29 appearances for Brentford this season, but did not feature after 26 February

Yoann Barbet, Lewis Macleod and Josh McEachran are among five players who will leave Brentford when their contracts expire this summer.

Goalkeeper Jack Bonham and right-back Moses Odubajo have also been released by the Championship side.

Defender Barbet, 25, scored seven goals in 118 outings after joining in the summer of 2015.

Midfielders Macleod, 24, and McEachran, 26, were both hit by injury during their time at Griffin Park.

Macleod scored four goals in 43 appearances after joining from Rangers in 2014 while former Chelsea trainee McEachran featured 101 times, scoring once.

Odubajo, 25, rejoined the Bees last summer on an initial one-year deal but, after playing 35 times this season, the club have decided not to take up an option to keep him at the club.

Bonham, 25, made seven appearances and spent this season on loan at Bristol Rovers.