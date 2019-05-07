Wednesday's back pages 7 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/48195783 Read more about sharing. Funnily enough, Liverpool's stunning win over Barcelona dominates Wednesday's back pages...here is the Telegraph The Mirror is one of many to dub the match the Miracle of Anfield Liverpool are out of this world in the Guardian The Mail goes for the Miracle of Anfield too Liverpool are comeback kings in the i And the Times opts for the Miracle of Anfield too