Leeds United v Derby County: Kemar Roofe to miss Championship play-off semi-final

Kemar Roofe scored four goals against Derby in three games this season - no player has scored more Championship goals against a single opponent this season

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will miss the Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Derby County.

Roofe, who scored the only goal as Leeds beat the Rams 1-0 on Saturday, has suffered a calf injury.

Team-mate Adam Forshaw will also be unavailable after picking up a knock during the first leg at Pride Park.

Derby face an uphill struggle to qualify for the final at Wembley - no side has lost at home in the first leg and gone on to the showpiece.

MATCH FACTS