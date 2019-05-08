Europa League play-off: 'Poor' penalty decision stuns Coleraine boss McAree

McAree said his Coleraine team were also the victim of a poor decision in the Irish Cup semi-final defeat by Crusaders

Coleraine boss Rodney McAree was left stunned by a penalty decision late in second-half injury-time as Cliftonville fought back from 3-1 down to win 5-3 in the Europa League play-off semi-final.

Coleraine were 3-2 up when ref Steven Gregg ruled Josh Carson had fouled Ryan Curran, who converted the penalty.

"It looks like a poor decision from our point of view," said McAree.

"There's a tangle of legs but I think the tangle of legs has come from the Cliftonville player."

Coleraine's defeat means they miss out on a chance of earning the estimated £200,000 windfall which will go to the winners of Saturday's play-off final where the Reds will meet Glentoran, who defeated Glenavon 4-2 in another exciting semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Bannsiders boss also pointed to another contentious decision in the Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders in late March when he felt his side were denied a clear penalty when the score was 0-0.

McAree added: "When I looked at the decision at the time, I thought it was a free-kick out. I thought Josh Carson was goal side of it.

"It [the result] all hinges on a decision. In the semi-final of the Irish Cup not long ago, a decision went against us and it killed us.

"I genuinely feel another decision has gone against us tonight. It gave Cliftonville a lifeline.

"We had to soak up a lot of pressure but I thought we had done that."

In a remarkable game at Solitude, the Bannsiders looked set to take their place in the final when James McLaughlin completed his hat-trick with an audacious overhead kick to put his side 3-1 up midway through the second half.

However, having pulled one back through Conor McMenamin, Curran's 95th-minute penalty meant extra-time where Levi Ives and McMenamin netted Cliftonville's clinching goals after Joe Gormley had notched their first-half opener.