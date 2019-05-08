Women's World Cup: England boss Phil Neville names squad

Captain Steph Houghton has won 104 caps for England

Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: All games live across the BBC

England captain Steph Houghton will lead a 23-strong squad to the Women's World Cup in France this summer.

Head coach Phil Neville has named 11 players who will be making their World Cup debuts, while Karen Carney and Jill Scott will head to a fourth tournament.

Izzy Christiansen has not been selected following an ankle injury in March, while 168-cap veteran Fara Williams also misses out on the squad.

England begin their campaign against Scotland on Sunday, 9 June.

They will also face Argentina and 2011 champions Japan in the group stage.

"This is a significant moment in our World Cup campaign," said Neville.

"Picking a squad is never easy but I believe in this group and I know they will be ready to help us perform at our very best at the finals.

"We know what we are capable of achieving and are determined to do all we can to be successful. We keep saying it but the hard work starts now and we are going to give it everything we have to make the nation proud."

Chelsea playmaker Fran Kirby makes the final 23 despite missing recent friendlies against Canada and Spain because of a knee injury, while defender Millie Bright, who missed England's SheBelieves Cup win in March through injury, is also selected.

Wolfsburg's Mary Earps has been handed the third goalkeeper spot ahead of Manchester City's Ellie Roebuck, however there is no place for US-born Orlando Pride forward Chioma Ubogagu.

Earps, Bright, Abbie McManus, Leah Williamson, Demi Stokes, Rachel Daly, Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Nikita Parris and Beth Mead will all travel to their first World Cup.

Neville says England, who finished third in 2015, are in a "really difficult group" with "three dangerous teams".

"We are the third-ranked team in the world and there is a lot of expectation but our performances have been really good and there is more to come from these players," he added.

The Lionesses revealed the squad earlier on Wednesday through a series of social media posts from high-profile supporters, including Prince William, former England men's captain David Beckham and actress Emma Watson.

"We wanted each player to have a special moment when their name was revealed, knowing they are going to a World Cup," boss Neville told BBC Sport.

"It is the biggest thing in their lives and something they've dreamed about.

"We have to make these players visible, we want everybody around the world to buy in to what will be the biggest Women's World Cup of all time."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (captain, Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City) Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City)

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona) Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City)