Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson says he has 'no choice' other than to put club into administration

Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson has announced he has been left with "little or no choice" other than to place the club into administration.

Wanderers appeared in the High Court on Wednesday over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill.

The case was adjourned until 22 May, allowing time for an administrator to be appointed.

Administration would result in the club, relegated to League One this season, having a 12-point penalty imposed on them next term.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been part of a takeover bid, but Wanderers said on Thursday that the deal was off.

Bassini, who had been given 48 hours to prove to the English Football League he had the funds to take over, later said he had control of the club, but it was reported on Monday that his bid was on the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, Bolton Whites Hotel, which adjoins the University of Bolton Stadium and is owned by the club, also appeared in the High Court over a separate winding-up petition and were also given an adjournment until 22 May.

