Andrew Robertson: 'Who's going to the final? We're going to the final.'

He had Luis Suarez chasing him up the stairs, stood up to the best player in the world, and made two breathtaking challenges as Liverpool reached the Champions League final.

It was an eventful two legs for Andrew Robertson as Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down at the Camp Nou to turn in one of the competition's greatest comebacks.

And now the Scotland captain could become the first from his homeland to appear in consecutive European Cup finals since Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Steve Nicol in 1984 and 1985, also with Liverpool.

Here's how Robertson tamed the best in the world.

Robertson's crucial interventions

It flew under the radar in the aftermath of the Liverpool's first leg defeat. Instead Lionel Messi hogged the headlines with his two goals, including a stunning free-kick that had the 98,299 crowd stunned.

But in the first half Messi had the goal at his mercy only to be denied by a brilliant challenge from Robertson.

Then, with 90 minutes already played, Barcelona raced forward on the counter attack with a fourth goal looking inevitable, before Robertson denied Suarez just as he was about to pull the trigger.

The interventions proved crucial. Although a 3-0 deficit looked daunting, Liverpool were able to turn it around in an unforgettable second leg.

Having a nibble at Suarez

He has the most famous teeth in football after twice being banned for biting, however Robertson was unconcerned by Suarez's reputation.

The Uruguayan had given Barcelona the lead in the first leg, and then had an on-field spat with Robertson that continued into the tunnel.

After Messi had scored his second and Barca's third, Suarez made a point of running towards Robertson and mocking him. But the Scot would gain his revenge six days later...

Lionel Messi and Andy Robertson square up during the game at Anfield

Robertson cares little for the GOAT

Some are in awe when in the presence of Messi. Not Robertson. As the Argentine sat on the ground in the opening minutes at Anfield, Robertson ran past him and shoved him in the head. 'Welcome to Anfield', as they say in Merseyside.

Kicked by Suarez

The Suarez-Robertson battle was not finished. The Liverpool full-back's night would end at half-time after being kicked by Suarez.

However, after the dust settled and Liverpool savoured a thrilling 4-0 win to reach the final, Robertson enjoyed the last laugh when a reporter said to him: "You had a running battle with Luis Suarez, who took you out tonight."

Robertson replied: "Who's going to the final? We're going to the final. So that's all that matters."

Robertson's Scotland team-mate Robert Snodgrass was one of the first to congratulate him

History maker

Robertson will be concerned the injury rules him out of the final in Madrid. Should he make it, though, Robertson will join a small band of Scots to have played in back-to-back European Cup finals.

He will undergo a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.

He told the club's official website: "It doesn't feel the best at the minute, but I'll get a scan tomorrow.

"They're confident that it's just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we'll wait and see."