Hearts can produce 'one more big performance' for cup final - Craig Levein

Hearts pair Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring are in a race to be fit for the Scottish Cup final

Hearts still have "one more big performance" in them believes manager Craig Levein ahead of the Scottish Cup final with Celtic.

Levein says he will wrap key players in cotton wool for the Hampden clash on 25 May.

Before that, the Tynecastle side have Friday's trip to Aberdeen and a cup final dress rehearsal at Celtic Park.

"We haven't been at our best recently but I do believe we can pull out a performance when needed," said Levein.

Levein will not risk his top stars for the final two league games of the season, with Hearts unable to finish any higher than fifth.

That means striker Uche Ikpeazu and midfielder Peter Haring may not play again until the Hampden final.

"I'll make some changes over the next couple of games for sure," said Levein.

"Looking at us sporadically over the last wee while, we've picked up a few results when we needed to.

"If I can make sure everybody who I feel can help us on that particular day is fit and available, then that will give us the best chance possible."

Hearts have failed to win 10 of their last 14 games, and Friday's venue of Pittodrie is not a happy hunting ground with the Gorgie outfit failing to score in their last five trips to the north-east.

Levein said: "I'd like to be in great form going into the final but if we're not, I'm not particularly concerned about that.

"We've proved we can raise our game for particular matches and that's what we'll need to do.

"If that is the case then it's incumbent on me we get as many players fit and available so selection can be from a wide band."