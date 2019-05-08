Bristol Rovers: Chris Lines heads list of nine players to leave League One club

Chris Lines made his first-team debut in 2006 and has been promoted three times

Bristol Rovers have confirmed that long-serving midfielder Chris Lines will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Lines, 33, came through the club's academy and has made more than 300 appearances in two spells.

Nine others, including Wales international defender Tom Lockyer, have also been released.

Graham Coughlan's side ended the season 15th in League One, having been in the relegation zone when he took over.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Lines helped Rovers to three promotions, including back-to-back successes which lifted the club from the National League to League One in 2015 and 2016.

The club say Adam Smith, Sam Slocombe, Daniel Leadbitter, Alfie Clarke, Stuart Sinclair, Connor Jones, Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist and James Spruce are also free to find new teams.

But Alexis Andre Jr, Liam Armstrong, Ben Morgan, Alfie Kilgour, Rollin Menayese, Cameron Hargreaves and Rhys Kavanagh have had options to extend their contracts triggered.

Rovers have offered new deals to James Clarke, Joe Partington and Deon Moore and negotiations are ongoing.