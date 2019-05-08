Europa League play-off final: Cliftonville and Glentoran tussle live on BBC TV

Cliftonville and Glentoran will battle for a £200,000 windfall on Saturday

BBC Two Northern Ireland will have live coverage of Saturday's Europa League play-off final between Cliftonville and Glentoran at Solitude.

The teams will be battling for the guaranteed £200,000 which goes to all teams competing in the Europa League.

Stephen Watson will present the programme from 17:20 BST.

The match is a repeat of last year's Europa League play-off when the Reds edged a 3-2 victory to clinch the European place.

The broadcast will also be live on the BBC website while there will also be commentary on BBC Radio Ulster.

Cliftonville clinched their place in Saturday's game with a dramatic 5-3 extra-time win over Coleraine on Tuesday night.

The Reds fought back from 3-1 down - helped by a controversial penalty deep into second-half injury as Ryan Curran converted the spot-kick to level at 3-3 before Levi Ives and Conor McMenamin netted in extra-time.

Two Darren Murray goals helped Glentoran beat Irish Premiership third-place finishers Glenavon 4-2 in Tuesday's other semi-final.

Glentoran finished the season in seventh place in the table but now are one win away from clinching a European spot.

Cliftonville were fifth in this year's table.