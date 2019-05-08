Newport County: Boss Flynn hopes his team can complete perfect week

Newport celebrate reaching the League Two play-offs

League Two Play-off semi-final: Newport County v Mansfield Town Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Thursday, 9 May Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

It has already been a week to remember for lifelong Liverpool fan and Newport County manager Michael Flynn.

On Saturday the Exiles secured a League Two play-off place and then on Tuesday his beloved Reds shocked Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Champions League final.

Now he hopes his side can round things off by beating Mansfield in Thursday's play-off first leg.

"Being manager of Newport is doing nothing for my health; neither is being a supporter of Liverpool," he said.

"Newport is a big part of my life, and growing up Liverpool was the team I looked out for. So they don't half keep you on your toes."

The Exiles made the play-offs thanks to a 1-1 draw at Morecambe - before a nervous wait to hear Exeter City's result at Forest Green Rovers.

It came after an unbeaten run of 10 games and is the latest stage in Flynn's remarkable tenure in charge at Rodney Parade.

In 2017 they narrowly avoided relegation to the National League and in the past two seasons have beaten Leeds United and Leicester City in the FA Cup and given scares to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Flynn believes the play-off games compare with those occasions.

"They are one-off games, I know they are two-leggers, but they are really one-off games," he added.

"We want to be in a good position on Thursday and then do the same in the second leg on Sunday, otherwise it will be Mansfield going to Wembley.

"But if we can produce the levels we know we can do then we can cause a big upset."

Channelling Liverpool's relaxed attitude

The Exiles boss spent time watching Liverpool at close range earlier this season, and hopes to instil one lesson from that into his players.

"I could not believe relaxed they all were." he said.

"They all went in and enjoyed their training together.

"It was fantastic. Watching them train and watching the enthusiasm from James Milner was immense."

Flynn added his team are also coping well with the pressure

"They just take everything in their stride. I have said it time and time again, they are an absolute joy to work with. They make my job easier," he said.

"There are no egos, there is a massive togetherness probably the biggest I have seen throughout my career. They keep on knocking the door, going against their doubters and proving them wrong. Let's hope they can do it another three times.

"There is absolutely no pressure on us whatsoever. Because we have already climbed the mountain getting to the play offs. It's a fantastic achievement but we are going there to win."

Midfielder Joss Labadie could return after an ankle injury, but Newport will again have only one goalkeeper - Joe Day - in the squad, having been refused permission to draft in an emergency stopper following the injury to Nick Townsend.