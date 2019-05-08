Chelsea transfer ban: Fifa rejects Premier League club's appeal
Chelsea have lost their appeal against Fifa's decision to ban them from signing players during the next two transfer windows.
The only change to the terms of the ban is that the Premier League club can sign under-16 players from the UK during the suspension period.
Fifa took action against the Blues after an investigation into their signing of foreign under-18 players.
Chelsea can now appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
More to follow.