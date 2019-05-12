Premier League title race: Can you name starting XIs from final-day battle in 2012?

The race for the Premier League title will go down to the final day - but defending champions Manchester City have been here before.

Roberto Mancini's City came from behind to beat QPR 3-2 with a last-gasp Sergio Aguero strike on 13 May 2012 to beat neighbours United on goal difference, after Sir Alex Ferguson's side won at the Stadium of Light.

Can you name the starting XIs of Man City and Man Utd that day? You have five minutes.