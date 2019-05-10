Premier League title race: Can you name starting XIs from 2010 final-day decider?

Manchester City and Liverpool will vie for the Premier League title on the final day, but it has gone down to the wire several times before.

Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea ended Manchester United's run of three consecutive titles by one point on the final day in 2010, when they cruised past Wigan 8-0.

Can you name the Chelsea XI and the United team that started in their 4-0 victory over Stoke City that day? You have five minutes.

MORE: Test your knowledge of the 2014 finale