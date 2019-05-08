Tottenham qualify for Champions League final: How social media reacted to amazing comeback

Injured striker Harry Kane celebrates with his Tottenham team-mates after the game

Lucas Moura's injury-time winner in Amsterdam sent the Tottenham bench and social media into meltdown.

The Brazilian scored a sensational second-half hat-trick as Spurs overturned a three-goal deficit to qualify for their first Champions League final on away goals.

Tottenham's triumph came just 24 hours after Liverpool's stirring comeback against Barcelona, as an all-English final was confirmed for only the second time in the competition's history.

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to the drama at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Football continues to amaze

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty

Spurs players past and present reflect

Cruel on the losers

ChrisGil: I'm a 70-year-old Spurs season ticket holder. Yesterday I had a heart monitor attached to me for the following 72 hours. I don't know what the doctors are going to think when they get the readout of my monitor on Friday!

Rowdiesvoice: I am a Palace supporter watching the game from my home in Florida. The neighbours across the lake called the police and complained about the noise coming from my garden.

Dr David: Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs next season? He's their best player but Spurs are better without him.

Ian: Time to update the greatest comeback article!

Mark: Wow, well done Spurs. Haven't seen anything like this since, well, last night... See you in Madrid!

R: Like. What. A. Game. Of. Football.

Josh: The emotion from Pochettino, never doubt him. Outstanding, incredible manager.

Cooly: NEVER. SAY. NEVER. Anyone who says "it'll never happen" just hasn't watched football.