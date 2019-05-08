Tottenham qualify for Champions League final: How social media reacted to amazing comeback
-
- From the section European Football
Lucas Moura's injury-time winner in Amsterdam sent the Tottenham bench and social media into meltdown.
The Brazilian scored a sensational second-half hat-trick as Spurs overturned a three-goal deficit to qualify for their first Champions League final on away goals.
Tottenham's triumph came just 24 hours after Liverpool's stirring comeback against Barcelona, as an all-English final was confirmed for only the second time in the competition's history.
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to the drama at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
- Report: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham
- 'It is emotional watching Pochettino' - reaction
- 'The emotion is amazing, thank you to football' - Pochettino in tears after Spurs fightback
- Kane 'hopeful' of being fit for Champions League final
Football continues to amaze
Spurs players past and present reflect
Cruel on the losers
Here are your best Texts and Tweets (#bbcfootball or 81111)
ChrisGil: I'm a 70-year-old Spurs season ticket holder. Yesterday I had a heart monitor attached to me for the following 72 hours. I don't know what the doctors are going to think when they get the readout of my monitor on Friday!
Rowdiesvoice: I am a Palace supporter watching the game from my home in Florida. The neighbours across the lake called the police and complained about the noise coming from my garden.
Dr David: Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs next season? He's their best player but Spurs are better without him.
Ian: Time to update the greatest comeback article!
Mark: Wow, well done Spurs. Haven't seen anything like this since, well, last night... See you in Madrid!
R: Like. What. A. Game. Of. Football.
Josh: The emotion from Pochettino, never doubt him. Outstanding, incredible manager.
Cooly: NEVER. SAY. NEVER. Anyone who says "it'll never happen" just hasn't watched football.