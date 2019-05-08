Champions League final tickets: Liverpool allocated 24% of stadium's capacity

The Estadio Metropolitano is the home of Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have been allocated 16,613 tickets for the Champions League final in Madrid, approximately 24% of the Estadio Metropolitano's capacity.

The cheapest are £60, but only account for 20% of the Reds' allocation, with 54% of tickets priced at £154, 21% at £385 and 5% at £513.

The other finalists, Ajax or Tottenham, will receive the same allocation at the 68,000-seater stadium.

Uefa has already sold 4,000 tickets to "fans worldwide".

The rest will go to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters and corporate hospitality.

Liverpool have been given 100 adult/junior combined tickets priced at £120 per pair, but there will be no other concessionary tickets available.

They also received 300 tickets for club staff and players' families and friends.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to complete a remarkable comeback, winning 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final.

It is the second successive season the Reds have made the final. Last year they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev. Tickets then ranged from £61 to £394.