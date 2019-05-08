New Saints; Welsh Premier champions turn attention to Champions League

Scott Ruscoe succeeded Craig Harrison as New Saints boss in 2017

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe says the Welsh Premier champions are focused on next season's Champions League qualifiers.

Ruscoe's side completed a domestic double with a 3-0 win over Connah's Quay Nomads in the Welsh Cup final.

Saints will discover their opponents for the first qualifying round in July and Ruscoe expects a tie tough whoever their opponents will be.

"It's getting harder to progress," Ruscoe said.

"But we think that we've progressed as a football club and we continue to improve in our staff and playing staff and we have to keep on top of that.

"We'll give the boys five weeks of hard graft and make sure that they are in the right position to test themselves against whoever we face.

"If we give it our best you can ask no more."

Saints lost to Macedonian champions Shkendija in this season's first qualifying round despite an extraordinary second-leg comeback at Park Hall.

Having lost 5-0 in the away leg in Skopje, Saints won 4-0 at home but fell just short and dropped into the Europa League, reaching the third qualifying round.