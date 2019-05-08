Celtic need to appoint a permanent boss 'sooner rather than later' - Commons

Neil Lennon signed Kris Commons for both Celtic and Hibernian

Celtic need to appoint a permanent manager "sooner rather than later", says the club's former forward Kris Commons.

Neil Lennon remains undefeated as interim boss having replaced Brendan Rodgers in February.

The club secured an eighth league title in a row on Saturday and need to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final to secure the treble treble.

"I would have expected it to be sorted out by now," Commons told BBC Scotland.

"Celtic are at the point where something needs to be sorted. That's not just for the current squad but for identifying players.

"I wouldn't like to be a player away from Celtic getting a phone call saying 'would you like to come and play? But we haven't go a manager just yet'," he added.

Lennon signed Commons in 2011 during his first stint as Celtic manager, and then again for a brief spell at Hibernian in 2016.

The Englishman believes his former manager's "stock has gone up", but with Celtic entering the Champions League qualifiers in early July he wants to see Lennon's future cleared up so the club can move on quickly.

"When you take into consideration players going on international duty, players going on holiday and then back into pre-season, before you know it you're back into the most important games of your season, and ultimately they [Champions League qualifiers] define your season," he said.

"Let's say it's a new foreign manager, then he's only got two or three weeks training with a squad which he's taking into some of the most important games Celtic have. I just think that's a little bit of a risk for me. Whereas I think Neil Lennon would be a safe pair of hands."

'Old Firm vitally important for both managers'

Celtic travel to Ibrox on Sunday for the fourth and final Old Firm derby of the season. With the title wrapped up for the visitors and second place secured for Rangers, there is nothing tangible to play for.

However, Dundee striker Kenny Miller, who has played for both Rangers and Celtic, says there is plenty at stake.

"For both managers it's vitally important they get the win. For Lenny, it could make the decision that he keeps the job," Miller said.

"For Steven Gerrard, it was the first time in 12 they beat Celtic in December, it's another chance at home. Their home form has been absolutely solid this year, something that hasn't been good in the first two years back in the Premiership, so they'll be looking to maintain that."