Paul Coutts: Sheffield United midfielder among five released

Paul Coutts (centre) was part of the Sheffield United team that won promotion to the Championship in 2017

Midfielder Paul Coutts is among five players released by Sheffield United following their promotion to the Premier League.

The former Preston and Derby player was a key member of the Blades side that won the League One title in 2017.

But the 30-year-old lost his place after breaking his leg and started just two games this season.

Martin Cranie, Conor Washington, Daniel Lafferty and Caolan Lavery will also leave Bramall Lane on free transfers.

The club, who are now preparing for their first season in the top flight since 2007, have also transfer-listed seven contracted players.

Those include forwards Leon Clarke, Ched Evans and Ricky Holmes, all of whom were out on loan in recent months.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "I've thanked the players for their contribution but attentions have quickly turned to what is set to be another exciting campaign."