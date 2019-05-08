Ajax 2-3 Tottenham: Harry Kane hopes to be fit for Champions League final versus Liverpool

Harry Kane is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is "hopeful" of being fit for the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on 1 June.

Kane, who has not played since 9 April when he suffered an ankle injury, saw his side fight back from 3-0 down on aggregate against Ajax to draw 3-3 and go through to the final on away goals.

"Rehab is going well," said Kane.

"I started straight line running this week and I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer."

Ajax won the first leg 1-0 in London and looked to be heading to the final when goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech gave the Dutch side a 3-0 overall lead.

However, a second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura, including a 96th-minute winner, took Tottenham into their first Champions League final.

Kane, who was injured during the first leg of the quarter-final tie against Manchester City, added: "I'm a fan first and foremost and I know how much it means to the club.

"It was a disappointing first half and we let them play. I went into the dressing room at half-time and we knew it [the performance] wasn't good enough. We said we had 45 minutes to give everything.

"The lads dug deep and showed passion and that is all you can ask for. We had to wait to get the third in the last minute and we found a way. That's what football is about and we have the final to come."