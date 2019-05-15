Portsmouth v Sunderland (0-1 agg)

Chris Maguire's volley separates the two sides going into the second leg at Fratton Park

Portsmouth hope to have defender Lee Brown and forward Brett Pitman fit to face Sunderland in Thursday's League One play-off semi-final second leg.

Brown (Achilles) and Pitman (knee) both missed Saturday's 1-0 first-leg defeat.

Sunderland centre-back Alim Ozturk is available after successfully appealing against his second-half red card at The Stadium of Light.

Midfielder Aiden McGeady is doubtful after he was a late injury withdrawal in the warm-up at the weekend.

Chris Maguire's volleyed goal for Sunderland is all that separates the two sides going into the second leg.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent:

"All our focus is on our own team and making sure we're right - we're certainly respectful of our opposition whoever they are and we certainly are with Sunderland.

"It's true that in recent games we haven't looked at full energy, but we're capable of producing our best on Thursday night.

"We've been honest enough internally to say exactly that.

"But the atmosphere and expectation inside the stadium, I think the players will pick up on that and are definitely capable of producing a performance that's at the top of their range."

Sunderland manager Jack Ross told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"When we went there in December that game was billed wrongly as a title decider, but the atmosphere at Fratton Park was terrific.

"We know we will need the supporters because we need all the help we can get and I am sure they will respond to the home fans.

"I sensed prior to the first leg that the players were in a good place. That's why I was a little bit disappointed in the first half because I thought we were a little bit passive. Once we overcame that we were a little bit freer.

"Since then the players have responded and are desperate for the game to come around. They know what's at stake and are relishing it."

