Portsmouth v Sunderland (0-1 agg)
|Follow live text coverage on Thursday from 19:30 BST
Portsmouth hope to have defender Lee Brown and forward Brett Pitman fit to face Sunderland in Thursday's League One play-off semi-final second leg.
Brown (Achilles) and Pitman (knee) both missed Saturday's 1-0 first-leg defeat.
Sunderland centre-back Alim Ozturk is available after successfully appealing against his second-half red card at The Stadium of Light.
Midfielder Aiden McGeady is doubtful after he was a late injury withdrawal in the warm-up at the weekend.
Chris Maguire's volleyed goal for Sunderland is all that separates the two sides going into the second leg.
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent:
"All our focus is on our own team and making sure we're right - we're certainly respectful of our opposition whoever they are and we certainly are with Sunderland.
"It's true that in recent games we haven't looked at full energy, but we're capable of producing our best on Thursday night.
"We've been honest enough internally to say exactly that.
"But the atmosphere and expectation inside the stadium, I think the players will pick up on that and are definitely capable of producing a performance that's at the top of their range."
Sunderland manager Jack Ross told BBC Radio Newcastle:
"When we went there in December that game was billed wrongly as a title decider, but the atmosphere at Fratton Park was terrific.
"We know we will need the supporters because we need all the help we can get and I am sure they will respond to the home fans.
"I sensed prior to the first leg that the players were in a good place. That's why I was a little bit disappointed in the first half because I thought we were a little bit passive. Once we overcame that we were a little bit freer.
"Since then the players have responded and are desperate for the game to come around. They know what's at stake and are relishing it."
Match facts
- Portsmouth are unbeaten in seven home matches against Sunderland (W5 D2 L0) since losing 4-1 in a second-tier meeting in November 1997.
- Sunderland ended the League One season with two away defeats - they had lost just two of their previous 25 away games in all competitions this season (W13 D10 L2).
- Portsmouth have never won a play-off match in five attempts (W0 D2 L3), with both of their home games ending in 2-2 draws - against Leicester in 1992-93 and Plymouth Argyle in 2015-16.
- The last League One side to overturn a first-leg play-off deficit and reach the final were Yeovil Town in 2012-13 against Sheffield United.
- Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has never lost a home play-off match (P3 W2 D1 L0) - should Pompey go through to the final, it would be Jackett's fourth play-off final as a manager, with only Neil Warnock having reached more (5).
- Sunderland have won 13 away games in all competitions this season - they haven't won more than 13 in a season since 1998-99 under Peter Reid (15 wins).
- Including play-offs, Sunderland have received eight red cards in League One this season, the joint-highest tally along with Fleetwood Town.
- Chris Maguire has found the net in his previous two League One games, including play-off matches. Maguire hasn't scored in three consecutive Football League games since January 2014 for Sheffield Wednesday.