Scotland women's boss Shelley Kerr in running for SWFA award

Shelley Kerr's Scotland will play in the World Cup finals this summer

Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association manager of the year.

Also in the running are Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, who this week won the PFA Scotland managerial award, Livingston's Gary Holt and Arbroath's Dick Campbell.

Celtic and Rangers dominate the player of the year shortlist.

James Forrest, the PFA Scotland winner, vies with Callum McGregor and Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor.

Competing for the young player of the year prize are Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, Motherwell pair David Turnbull and Jake Hastie, and Greg Taylor of Kilmarnock.

Kerr has been recognised for leading Scotland women to their first World Cup finals, while Clarke has guided Kilmarnock to a record points haul for the second season running.

Holt kept Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston in the top flight and Arbroath cruised to the League One title under Campbell.

Forrest, Callum McGregor and Allan McGregor are also nominated for international player of the year along with national team captain Andy Robertson of Liverpool.

The winners will receive their awards on 19 May.