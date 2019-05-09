Julian Speroni: Goalkeeper to leave Crystal Palace after 15 years

Julian Speroni's only Premier League appearance this season came against Liverpool in January

Goalkeeper Julian Speroni will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season after 15 years with the club.

The Argentine, 39, joined from Dundee and has made 405 appearances - the most by any goalkeeper in Palace's history.

"Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and will go down in the record books," said Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

"But perhaps more importantly, will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club."

Speroni, who has kept a club record 112 clean sheets, has only played twice for Palace this season.

Roy Hodgson's 12th-placed side host Bournemouth in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday.