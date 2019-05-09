Partick Thistle: Kris Doolan leaves after 10 years at Firhill

Kris Doolan joined Partick Thistle in 2009

Kris Doolan's 10-year stint with Partick Thistle has come to an end, with chairman Jacqui Low paying tribute to his "almost unmatched" contribution.

Doolan made 401 appearances after arriving from Auchinleck Talbot in 2009, with only three players scoring more than his 120 goals for Thistle.

This term, the 32-year-old striker scored six times in 39 games.

"Kris is, and always will be, a legend at Partick Thistle. He has earned that title," Low said.

"The service he has given to the club both on and off the pitch is almost unmatched.

"From his debut in red and yellow through to his first steps into coaching, Kris deserves an inordinate amount of credit and his efforts will not be forgotten."

Manager Gary Caldwell echoed those sentiments, describing Doolan as "a consummate professional".

"I can't fault him," he said. "He has scored some vital goals this season and he leaves with the best wishes of me and everyone at the football club."