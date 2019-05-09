Rangers v Celtic: Callum McGregor says champions don't need guard of honour

Media playback is not supported on this device Two rivals, three games, five goals - this season's Old Firm highlights

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Sunday, 12 May Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic's players have not talked about Rangers' giving them a guard of honour because they do not need a "pat on the back", says midfielder Callum McGregor.

The sides meet on Sunday in the final Old Firm derby of the season a week after Celtic clinched their eighth straight Scottish Premiership title.

Manager Steven Gerrard said on Thursday the Ibrox club have decided not to applaud their rivals on to the pitch.

"In the changing room we haven't spoken about it," said McGregor.

"We know we deserve to be champions and how hard it is to do it every season. That's enough for us. We don't need anyone else to pat us on the back."

When asked about it earlier on Thursday, Gerrard said his thoughts on it were "not important".

"The club have made a decision and decided there won't be a guard of honour, so my thoughts are irrelevant," the Ibrox boss said. "I will follow what I'm told to do."

Celtic lost on their last visit to Ibrox in December, with Ryan's Jack goal giving Rangers a first Old Firm victory in 13 attempts.

That win moved the Ibrox side level on points at the top, having played a game more, but Celtic are unbeaten domestically since.

McGregor acknowledged the impact of that Ibrox defeat - his "least favourite" Old Firm game - and conceded his side did not perform on the day.

"That's been burning in the players' heads since then, that when we go back there we have to do better," he said.

"You learn a lot from games like that. Since the turn of the year we've not lost a game and only conceded three goals, so that defeat helped us."

The 25-year-old expects a tougher title challenge from Rangers next year, with the Ibrox side nine points behind with two league games.

"They've made reasonably good progress this year," McGregor said. "But we take confidence from having eight in a row and are looking to push on again."