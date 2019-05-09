Championship: How well do you remember the 2018-19 season?

Norwich City wrapped up the 2018-19 Championship title after beating Aston Villa on the final day

It has been a tremendous season in the Championship and with the play-offs about to get under way the campaign will soon draw to a close.

You're probably already aware that Norwich City lifted the Championship title while Sheffield United took second place to mark their own return to the top flight.

But what else happened in the Championship this season? We've compiled a quiz to test how well you remember the 2018-19 campaign.

Try your luck below...