Cove Rangers v Berwick Rangers: Pressure on League Two side, says Mathieson

Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson has scored more goals this season than the entire Berwick Rangers side combined

Berwick Rangers will be the team under pressure in the League Two play-off final, says Cove Rangers co-manager Graeme Mathieson.

The Highland League champions host the bottom team in the senior leagues on Saturday, with the second leg of the tie to follow next weekend.

But Mathieson says Berwick will be under even more pressure, facing the prospect of dropping out of the SPFL.

"Those players will be fighting for their lives," he said.

"They won't want to be the ones involved if Berwick were to drop down a division. So I think this is going to be a tough two games for us.

"We'd love to go away from home with a lead, but it's important to manage it over the two legs - we can't go gung-ho at home and charge about trying to score goals."

Mathieson's co-manager John Sheran suffered a heart attack shortly before the Pyramid play-off against Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Although he will not be in the dugout for the Berwick games, Mathieson says his counterpart is recovering and he still speaks to him almost every day about the team.

"John came into training last week for half an hour, he's getting on really well and improving as the days go on," Mathieson said.

"It's great to see him back up on his feet and smiling and laughing again, and I think he may even manage to sit in the stand on Saturday."