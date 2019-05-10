National League: AFC Fylde and Salford City battle for coveted EFL spot

Salford City boss Graham Alexander (left) and AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor (right) will lead their sides out at Wembley on Saturday

Vanarama National League promotion final: AFC Fylde v Salford City Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app from 14:40 BST, plus live radio commentary on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Manchester.

In the not too distant past, an AFC Fylde v Salford City promotion final to decide who would win a spot in the English Football League may have sounded incredibly unlikely.

Fast forward to the present and the two sides, who have both enjoyed a rapid rise through the non-league pyramid of late, will battle it out for promotion from the National League at Wembley.

But which club can cap off several seasons of growth with promotion to the EFL? BBC Sport takes a look at their respective journeys to Saturday's Wembley match-up.

Adapting to a new level of criticism

Since their promotion from the National League North last season, it has been an eventful 2018-19 for Salford City.

Manager Graham Alexander has overseen a campaign which has seen his side exchange top spot on a number of occasions.

Ultimately Leyton Orient ran out as champions after Salford were defeated by Hartlepool on the final day but, among the battles on the pitch, the reaction of their rivals in their first fifth-tier season came as a shock to Alexander.

"It's been a little more extreme. The profile we have everywhere we go, the intensity of the games and the opposition fans took me by surprise a little bit at the start of the season," he told BBC North West Tonight.

"It's easy to see what you're working with day in day out when you're working there but you don't understand other people's view of us as a club."

In a division which is not known for its wealth, Salford pulled off the surprise signing of striker Adam Rooney last summer from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

Gary Neville (right) was present along with some of the Class of 92 at Salford City's National League play-off semi-final against Eastleigh

That signing, as well as their quick progression through the non-league pyramid and ownership by businessman Peter Lim and Manchester United's Class of 92, has won them few friends in the division this season.

When asked whether the criticism came as a surprise, Alexander said: "I know it goes on in football at all levels but it's probably something we hadn't prepared ourselves for.

"It's all part of the game and brings a different atmosphere away from home. It's never boring, there's always an edge to them so that's part of the challenge we face and we enjoy it."

'He understands what we need'

The Ammies sealed their place in the final thanks to a penalty shootout win against Eastleigh in the semi-final and Alexander has learned much about the pressures of football from co-owner Gary Neville.

Media playback is not supported on this device Graham Alexander: Salford City boss says Class of 92 are 'full of passion' for club

"It's excellent. He's steeped in football, he knows how it works. He knows how to be part of a successful team and club," Alexander, who previously managed Fleetwood and Scunthorpe, said.

"He's not the only one, obviously the other guys are really supportive as well but Gary is the main contact I have week in, week out.

"The biggest thing for me is that he understands what we need as coaches, what the players need as players and he does his best to provide that - from training facilities to the environment he wants to create and the space to do our jobs and the support he gives us."

Knowing your opponents

AFC Fylde could reach the EFL three years ahead of the ambitious target set by chairman David Haythornthwaite in 2007

Just over a decade since changing their name from Kirkham & Wesham to AFC Fylde, the Lancashire club have had their own renaissance on and off the pitch.

A move to a new stadium and four promotions have followed, and their play-off win against Solihull Moors set up the first of two trips to Wembley in the space of nine days.

Dave Challinor's side will also contest the FA Trophy final at the national stadium against National League champions Leyton Orient on 19 May.

But first Salford await for a spot in the EFL and former Tranmere defender Challinor says his players will have learned from their win against the Ammies away from home on 22 April.

"I don't think it affects the game, what it does is give our players the belief and knowhow," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"With the game we played there a few weeks back, certainly off the ball and out of possession, we'll have to do similar things.

"The surface and the pitch at Wembley will help us do that. When we played at Salford the pitch was dry and bumpy. Hopefully the surface at Wembley will be immaculate so it will help us on that front."

Chairman David Haythornthwaite set an ambitious target while they were a 10th tier club in 2007, wanting to reach the EFL within 15 years. Victory on Saturday will see that goal achieved well ahead of schedule.