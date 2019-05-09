Kyle McFadzean: Coventry City to sign Burton Albion defender on two-year deal

Kyle McFadzean made 42 appearances for Burton Albion during the 2018-19 season

Coventry City have agreed to sign defender Kyle McFadzean on a two-year deal when his current contract expires with League One rivals Burton Albion.

The 32-year-old, who previously played for MK Dons and Crawley Town, will join the Sky Blues as a free agent in July.

McFadzean made 121 appearances for the Brewers, having joined them for a then club record fee in July 2016.

"I'm delighted to welcome Kyle to the club. He is a leader on and off the pitch," City boss Mark Robins said.

Meanwhile, Coventry have released nine players, including first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge, following the end of the 2018-19 season.

Burge, 26, has made 160 appearances for the Sky Blues since his debut in 2014 and won the Football League Trophy in 2017 and the 2017-18 League Two play-offs.

Fellow goalkeeper Liam O'Brien, Jack Grimmer, Tom Davies, Tony Andreu, Chris Camwell, Reece Ford, Billy Stedman and Stuart Beavon have also left the League One club.

Defender Grimmer, 25, was named in the 2017-18 PFA League Two Team of the Year and made 66 appearances for Coventry, while Davies and O'Brien also both helped the club to promotion that season.

Sky Blues loanees David Meyler, Dujon Sterling, Luke Thomas and Bright Enobakhare have all returned to their parent clubs.

Enobakhare, 21, scored six goals in 18 appearances for Coventry after joining from Premier League side Wolves in January.

