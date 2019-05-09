All-Ireland 'Champions Cup' confirmed by IFA and FAI

Dundalk's Patrick Hoban and Coleraine keeper Eugene Ferry collide in the 2014 Setanta Cup

Premiership winners Linfield will take on the 2019 League of Ireland victors in the two-legged Unite the Union Champions Cup in November.

The FAI announced the new fixture in February but the NI Football League suggested their southern counterparts were premature in their statement.

However, the Champions Cup was finally confirmed on Thursday.

"I'm sure it'll capture the imagination of fans right across the island," said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

He added: "This is a competition that will bring people together and one that will have lasting benefits for clubs as well as fans."

Unite have signed a three-year deal to sponsor the cross-border tournament.

Linfield celebrate their Premiership title success at Windsor Park last month

A prize of €50,000 will go to the winners, €25,000 for the runners-up and a further €25,000 ring-fenced for community-based projects in the competing team's local areas.

Shamrock Rovers currently top the Premier Division standing with the season to end in October.

Teams from both leagues featured in the All-Ireland Setanta Cup, a tournament which started in 2005 and ended in 2014 with clubs voicing concerns over fixture scheduling.

"The clubs and players in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division are incredibly excited to see a competition like this back on the domestic calendar," said Fran Gavin, FAI competitions director.