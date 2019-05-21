Champions League & Europa League finals: How to follow Liverpool v Spurs and Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the Europa League final on 29 May while Liverpool and Spurs fight for the Champions League crown on 1 June

Recovering from the Premier League season? Thinking of your summer holidays? There's no rest for football fans as attention turns to following the all-English Europa League and Champions League finals.

Here is just about everything you need to know on Liverpool v Spurs and Chelsea v Arsenal, whether you plan to watch at home, listen to commentary, follow online, attend an event or actually go to the matches.

We will come on to tickets, big screens, and a bumper run of sport - including 'Super Saturday' with other big titles on the line - but first...the basics.

Europa League final - Chelsea v Arsenal

What: Europe's second biggest international club competition. When: Wednesday 29 May, 20:00 BST (23:00 local). Where: Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Champions League final - Tottenham v Liverpool

What: Europe's biggest international club competition. When: Saturday 1 June, 20:00 (21:00 local). Where: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Can I watch for free?

Yes, you can watch both finals for nothing, even if you do not subscribe to broadcaster BT Sport, although there is some important fine detail about TV coverage so bear with me.

Fans will, of course, also be able to listen to radio coverage with BBC 5 live's commentary teams winning praise for their coverage of the dramatic semi-finals.

There will also be live updates, stats, pictures and analysis on the BBC Sport website.

What are the TV details?

Both finals will be shown on BT Sport 2 for existing subscribers.

They will also be available for free by downloading the broadcaster's app for mobile (which will have a high-definition option for the first time) or TV and on Virgin channel 562.

You will also be able to watch the matches on the BT Sport YouTube channel and the app will have the Champions League final in virtual reality 360, although the score will be the same whatever way you look at it.

No place like home

Both sets of fans will have the chance to watch the Champions League showdown at big-screen broadcasts in their home city.

Liverpool

Screenings will take place at three venues, catering for a total of 11,500 supporters in all.

These are: The Auditorium Liverpool, Space by M&S Bank Arena and the convention centre.

Supporters who were unsuccessful in the ballot for Champions League final tickets will be given the first chance to buy tickets (£10 for adults, £5 children).

Anfield hosted a screening of the final last year but this time preparations will have begun for three summer concerts - Take That, Bon Jovi and Pink are all performing at the club's home ground during June.

Tottenham

Spurs were criticised over delays to the opening of their new £1bn state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it is now very much in business and will be a gathering point for Tottenham fans.

Tottenham's new stadium opened seven months behind schedule in early April

The north London club are showing the final live at the stadium, which will be open to its full 62,000 capacity and reportedly boasts the largest LED screens in Europe. Billed as a 'family event', there will also be screens on the pitch.

Tickets, available to season ticket holders first and then club members only, are again priced £10 for adults and £5 for children.

Super Saturday - 1 June

Rugby union, horse racing, football, boxing - there is pretty much something for every sports fan on the first day of next month.

15:00 BST: Premiership final, Twickenham - climax of the domestic rugby union season which last year saw Saracens beat Exeter in front of a 75,000 crowd.

16:30 BST: The Derby, Epsom - More than 100,000 people are expected at the Surrey track for the famous race which has previously been won by the likes of Mill Reef, Shergar, and Sea The Stars.

20:00 BST: Champions League final, Madrid - Months of matches conclude with the first all-English final since Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties in Moscow 11 years ago.

22:45 BST: Boxing, Madison Square Garden, New York - British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua makes his United States debut as he defends his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr.

On the undercard earlier, Irish fighter Katie Taylor will be looking to become undisputed women's lightweight world champion when she faces Delfine Persoon.

And that's all without throwing in the first weekend of French Open tennis and games in the Cricket World Cup.

Boxer Anthony Joshua boasts a perfect 21-fight record

Tickets for the match?

You'll be lucky. Although forward planning helps - ie taking a punt months in advance that your team might reach the final.

"There were thousands of people who booked before the match. I know people who booked a year ago," said Liverpool fan Paul Cope, a contributor to the Anfield Wrap podcast.

"Booking in advance is hedging your bets and often worthwhile. We have sympathy for Spurs fans after we got there the night before."

The most direct route to drive from London to the Baku Olympic Stadium passes through a closed border crossing and an area of eastern Ukraine in which Russian-backed rebels are confronting Ukrainian troops along a mainly static frontline. To avoid those issues, one option is to travel via Istanbul, as with this route, a journey estimated to take 59 hours of driving time

Liverpool and Spurs have been allocated around 16,000 tickets each for the match at Atletico Madrid's stadium, which holds around 68,000.

But the situation is even starker in Azerbaijan.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been allocated just 6,600 tickets each. That represents only 15% of the number of Gunners season ticket holders.

Is it worth travelling?

Supporters say prices of flights to Madrid and surrounding towns have rocketed by up to 840%.

Hotel rooms are more than £1,000 a night, with stories of room bookings being cancelled and resold at vastly inflated rates. Ticket prices in excess of £500 are not uncommon.

Yet still many will make the trip, says Spurs fan Gareth Flavell, of the Fighting Cock podcast

"This is the biggest game in our history, certainly our modern history," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's crazy but so many people are going to find their way there, with or without tickets. You've just got to be there. At the Ajax semi-final, there were maybe 10,000 Spurs fans out here without tickets.

"Liverpool qualified 24 hours before we did and started booking up everything. The city of Madrid will be the hardest place on earth to get to that night.

"We've looked at flying to Prague, Milan, we've looked at driving, there's no ferries, there's no trains.

"The cost we have been quoted is anything from £700 going to Prague and then flying to Madrid to £1,700-£2,000 direct to Madrid, which is madness."

Tickets have been offered for sale online for more than £5,500 a time, and the cost of accommodation has soared.

For example, shortly after the semi-finals, a twin room at one Madrid hotel was available online for £7,760.45 for Saturday 1 June. A week later you could stay there for under £200.