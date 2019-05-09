Fara Williams extends Reading contract after missing out on England World Cup squad

Fara Williams is Reading's leading goalscorer this season with 18 all competitions

Experienced midfielder Fara Williams has agreed a new contract with Reading, a day after being left out of England's squad for the 2019 World Cup.

The 35-year-old will stay at the Royals until the end of next season, her third campaign with Reading.

She is England's most capped player, having made 168 appearances and gone to three World Cups, four European Championships and the 2012 Olympics.

"I'm honoured to sign another contract," Williams said.

On Wednesday, England manager Phil Neville said Williams' England career was not over, despite not including her in the 23-player party heading to France for this summer's World Cup.

He called her "one of the greatest footballers England has ever produced".