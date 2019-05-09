Rangers: Edson Mexer deal 'unlikely', says Steven Gerrard
-
- From the section Rangers
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club are unlikely to sign Rennes defender Edson Mexer this summer.
It had been reported that the 30-year-old Mozambique centre-back, who was pictured with Gerrard in France last week, had been offered a three-year contract.
However, although Gerrard admitted to being an admirer of the player, he said a deal was unlikely.
"I think people are putting a lot of speculation out there," he said.
"I went to watch Rennes v Monaco to analyse a lot of players, bumped into numerous players after the game, and was asked for a picture.
"We are looking for centre-backs and Mexer is a good player we admire, but what I'm led to believe is that he'll be playing his football in France next year."