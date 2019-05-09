Alex Scott: Ex-England defender receives sexist abuse 'every single day' on social media

Ex-England defender Alex Scott is a regular football pundit for BBC Sport

Former England defender Alex Scott says she receives sexist abuse "every single day" on social media because of her role as a football pundit.

The 34-year-old, who was capped 140 times before retiring in 2017, was part of the BBC's World Cup team in 2018.

Scott said she considered quitting social media but doing that would "allow them to win".

"We'll get to the stage when I'm not regarded as a female pundit, I'm just a pundit," Scott said.

"When we get to that point we're getting somewhere.

"Me sitting there being strong enough to give my opinions in the way that I do it is normalising it."

Scott, who played 148 games for Arsenal across two spells, is a regular pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports.

She represented England at three World Cups and four European Championships, scoring 12 international goals in her 13-year career.

"Twitter is there for everyone to see. I think I get it [sexist abuse] every single day now," she added.

"What keeps me going is knowing that I'm helping. People are now coming up to me on the street and are saying exactly that."