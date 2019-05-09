European U17 Championship: England knocked out despite Sweden win

Sam Greenwood handed England an early lead in their 3-1 win over Sweden in the final Group B game of the U17s European Championships

England Under-17s are out of the European Championships despite beating Sweden 3-1 in their final Group B game.

The Young Lions took a 15th-minute lead in Dublin through striker Sam Greenwood before Tim Prica equalised for Sweden.

Substitute Teddy Jenks renewed England's lead four minutes after coming on in the second half and Joe Gelhardt's late goal sealed victory.

France leapfrogged the Netherlands into top spot with a 2-0 win, while third-placed England exit the tournament.

Steve Cooper's side had drawn 1-1 with France in their opening game before falling to a heavy 5-2 defeat by the Netherlands.

England needed France to lose to the Dutch - who had already qualified for the quarter-finals - if they were to stand any chance of progression, but goals from Adil Aouchiche and Nathaniel Mbuku saw France go through to the last eight as group winners.