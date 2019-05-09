Luis Suarez: Barcelona forward could miss Copa del Rey final

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014 for £75m

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is likely to miss the Copa del Rey final against Valencia after the club announced he will have a knee operation.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 25 goals in 29 matches for the Spanish champions this season, will have keyhole surgery on a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

It could take up to six weeks for the Uruguay international to recover.

The Copa del Rey final takes place on 25 May.

Suarez has previously had issues with his right knee, and had stem cell treatment earlier this season.