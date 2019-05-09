Brad Friedel: MLS side New England Revolution sack former Premier League goalkeeper

Former keeper Brad Friedel helped Blackburn win the League Cup in 2002

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has been sacked from his managerial position at struggling MLS side New England Revolution.

The club are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference after two wins and eight defeats from 12 games.

Friedel, 47, said he wanted to find the "antidote" after Wednesday's 5-0 defeat by Chicago Fire.

Assistant and former United States and Southend United defender Mike Lapper takes over as interim coach.

Former United States international Friedel played for Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham during an 18-year period in English football.