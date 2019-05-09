David Wagner: Ex-Huddersfield boss confirmed as manager of German club Schalke

David Wagner left Huddersfield in January

Ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner has been appointed manager of German club Schalke from the start of next season.

Wagner, 47, took a break from the game after he left the Terriers by mutual consent on 14 January this year.

The German joins Schalke on a three-year deal and replaces interim boss Huub Stevens who took over when Domenico Tedesco was sacked in March.

Wagner played 36 times for Schalke in a two-year spell as a player between 1995 and 1997.

He left Huddersfield by mutual consent in January with the Terriers bottom of the Premier League after taking 11 points in their first 22 games of the season.

He took over in 2015 and led them to the top flight in 2017 via the Championship play-offs before avoiding relegation in their first Premier League season last campaign.

Schalke are 15th in the Bundesliga after a difficult campaign, having finished second last season, but are safe from relegation with two games to play.

"To dive into this world again and help to change the current situation for the better - that is the biggest motivation for me to return to the Bundesliga," said Wagner, who spent four years as Borussia Dortmund's second team coach before joining Huddersfield.