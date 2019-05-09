Chelsea: Manager Maurizio Sarri unhappy about US trip before Europa League final

The Europa League final will be Chelsea's second cup final under Sarri after the Carbao Cup earlier this season

Maurizio Sarri said he is concerned about the effects of Chelsea travelling to the United States for a friendly next week after they reached the Europa League final.

The Blues face Leicester in the league on Sunday, then play New England Revolution three days later before facing Arsenal in Baku on 29 May.

The match has been arranged to raise funds for anti-discrimination.

"We have to recover energy because we are really very tired," Sarri said.

"Unfortunately we have to go to the United States. I think in this moment we need to rest then we have 10 days to prepare for the final."

The friendly has been scheduled since March and is billed as an anti-discrimination game called "Final Whistle on Hate", which was set up by club owners Roman Abramovich and Robert Kraft.

However, Sarri's frustration over the fitness of his players prompted his concern with midfielder N'Golo Kante absent from the club's semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring complaint.

Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both suffered injuries resulting in them being substituted before the penalty shootout.

Belgium forward Eden Hazard scored the winning penalty in what may have been his final appearance at Stamford Bridge after again being linked to a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Asked whether this might have been his last appearance in west London, the 28-year-old told BT Sport: "I don't think about that. I'm only thinking about winning something for this club and this squad.

"If it's my last game I will try to do everything for this club to win a trophy. In my mind I don't know yet."